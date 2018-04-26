In the mood for light bites? Check out NYC's 4 newest tapas restaurants

FOOD & DRINK

If you're the type that enjoys ordering a variety of plates for the table to share when dining out, then be sure to pop into one of these new tapas restaurants making their mark in the city.

Soogil


108 E 4th St. (between First Ave & 12th St.), East Village
Photo: Jixuan Q./Yelp

South Korean-born chef Soogil Lim has brought his take on Korean-French fusion to the East Village.

The new creations beckon to be shared, and include dishes like Hudson Valley foie gras accompanied with Korean pear, chestnuts and brioche, and slow cooked chicken with gochugaru, root vegetables and spicy fermented shrimp sauce . The Korean-style rice stick with seven-grain powder makes for a pleasant ending. (Click here for the full menu.)

Soogil currently holds four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Henry Y., who reviewed Soogil on April 13, wrote, "I can't say enough good things about this place. I hosted a joint birthday dinner here with a group of 14 people back in early April. Both the chef and staff were incredibly accommodating."

"Delicious, simple menu with a dim, romantic ambiance and amazing service," states Jessica M. "However, be prepared for a tapas-style meal that might break your bank if you're a college student."

Soogil is open from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Boqueria


260 W 40th St. (between 35th & 34th streets), Midtown
Photo: Boqueria/Yelp

Famed restaurateur Yann de Rochefort is expanding his group of Spanish-themed restaurants to a new location in Midtown.

Inside, executive chef Marc Vidal is creating Barcelona-style tapas in an open kitchen amid a vast bar surrounded by booths. There's a private dining room and outdoor seating for patrons to nosh on plates like grilled octopus with fennel, smoked pimenton, Picual olive oil and mashed potatoes -- and that is just the beginning. (To really dive into the menu click here.)

The first Yelp users are excited about Boqueria, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.

"I came here for the sangria but stayed for the delicious food. My absolute favorite was the bacon-wrapped dates, but the paella was a close second. Our server was great! She coursed out our meal perfectly," Yelper Leigh Ellen M., wrote.

Deitrick K. noted, "Beautiful new location with a big, spacious bar and an open kitchen. Delicious food and warm service from a polished staff. Boqueria maintains all of the 'heart and soul' of the smaller locations."

Boqueria is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Baar Baar


13 E. First St. (between Second Avenue & Extra Place), East Village
Photo: Baar Baar/Yelp

Baar Baar is crafting up cocktails and tapas in the East Village, with a style that fuses traditional dishes with gastropub favorites. Look for items like like the beetroot murabba, tuna bhel and vegeteraina thali. Trendy craft cocktails complement the many flavors of the diverse dishes. (View the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 85 reviews on Yelp, Baar Baar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Rohit K., who reviewed Baar Baar on April 10, wrote, "Best high-end Indian cuisine in NYC. We had an incredible experience at Baar Baar last night, and we will be going back."

Yelper Tashi T. wrote, "Excellent decor, drinks, vibe and let's not forget -- food. I would definitely recommend Baar Baar for a fun, classy and chic night out."

Baar Baar is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
