FOOD & DRINK

Irish pub Grace's now open in the West Village

Photo: Sophie B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Irish pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 252 W. 14th St. in the West Village, the new arrival is called Grace's.

On the menu, expect to find a selection of draft beers and wine, along with specialty cocktails like the Mr. Hartley -- a blend of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Pedro Ximenez sherry and orange bitters.

Bar bites include options such as mussels with Guinness and bacon; housemade soda bread with Irish butter; and cider-braised chicken with leeks, asparagus and barley.

Grace's has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Shannon G., whoreviewed the new pub on June 26, wrote, "Feel truly in Ireland once you walk through the door! Beautiful candles everywhere and greeted with lovely staff. You will be sure to have great conversation over a creamy Guinness. Food was beautiful and the spiced beef sandwich was by far my favorite!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grace's is open from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekdays and noon-4 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News