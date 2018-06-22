Italian eatery Brothers Bistro debuts in Sheepshead Bay

A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Sheepshead Bay, called Brothers Bistro, is located at 1724 Sheepshead Bay Road.
Previously known as Factory Cafe, Brothers Bistro has specials each day of the week: pasta Mondays, sweet Tuesdays, family and friends Wednesdays and kids-eat-free Thursdays. Menu items include loaded nachos, chicken parmigiana and prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella with cherry tomatoes.
With a three-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Brothers Bistro is off to a slow start, but it's early days yet.
Dmitry E. said, "The decor certainly improved from when this was Factory Cafe. Calamari was fine, batter was light and portion was good."
Yelper Amina D. added, "The only thing that I can say definitely that service was really good. Attentive hostess and nice server."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Brothers Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
