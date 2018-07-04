FOOD & DRINK

Italian market and deli Pane Caldo now open in Greenwood Heights

Photo: Barbara L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian market, bakery and deli has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Pane Caldo, the new addition is located at 725 Fourth Ave. in Greenwood Heights.

Here you'll find imported pastas, vinegar, olive oil and canned tomatoes alongside fresh cheeses, chorizo and packages of Pane Caldo's own Italian sausage.

There are also prepared foods, from sandwiches and salads to meatballs and cheesecakes. The market also bakes its own breads. ("Pane caldo" means "warm bread," after all.)

Pane Caldo has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Barbara L., who reviewed the new shop on May 23, wrote, "I walked in the place and immediately was won over by the decor and friendly service. That is not enough though, I had to try the food. I ordered the number 15: salami, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, olive oil and balsamic vinegar on semolina bread. It was packaged nicely, and it was so good!"

And Shannon H. wrote, "Yum, my new favorite lunch spot. Veggie panini was delish and so was their raspberry tart pastry."

Head on over to check it out: Pane Caldo is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
