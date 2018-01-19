FOOD & DRINK

'Jade Sixty Asian Steakhouse' Debuts In The Upper East Side

A new steakhouse, sushi bar and Chinese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Jade Sixty Asian Steakhouse, the new arrival is located at 116 E. 60th St. (between Park Ave & Lexington Ave) in the Upper East Side.

This newcomer is the latest project by restaurateur Stratis Morfogen (Jue Land Club, Philippe), who and has teamed up with Franco Moscato (Rothman's) to create an upscale Asian-inspired sushi and steakhouse.

On the menu, look for dumpling and noodle dishes like crispy pastrami dumplings, beef with ginger, garlic and scallion noodles, and steamed chicken with black wrapper dumplings.

Switching over to sushi and sashimi offerings, there are items such as chu-toro fatty tuna, torched Wagyu beef with truffle, soft-shell crab maki rolls, and torched salmon belly with smoked salmon caviar.

On the restaurant's smokehouse menu, look for dishes like roast chicken and roast duck imperial with sevruga caviar. Shared plates include lobster and Alaskan king crab for two, or the surf and turf, two South African lobster tails and filet mignon. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Jade Sixty Asian Steakhouse has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Anna K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "This place has great lunch offer: three courses for $21.

I liked the wonton soup, and had the crispy sweet beef. Sorbet for dessert. Very good energy, and interesting design. Will definitely come again."

And Caro W. added: "This place is brand new, and I was intrigued by the owners' reputation for other notable restaurants such as Philippe and Jue Land. The highlights of my meal were the chicken satay and the soup dumplings."

Jade Sixty Asian Steakhouse is now open at 116 E 60th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
