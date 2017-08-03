  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: NYC mayor declares this the 'safest year on record'
FOOD & DRINK

Japanese scientists create ice cream that doesn't melt

Green Tea ice cream sold in Japan. (Shutterstock)

Say sayonara to dripping, melting ice cream.

Scientists at Japan's Biotherapy Development Research Center in Kanazawa say they accidentally created an iced dairy treat that doesn't melt and it's available for sale. Kanazawa Ice - also known as "not melting popsicles" - first hit stores in April before rolling out in Osaka and Tokyo, according to the Asahi Shimbun.


The ice cream keeps its shape thanks to a strawberry extract which stops the oil and water in the cream from separating so quickly.

"Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate so that a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual and be hard to melt," said Tomihisa Ota, the popsicle's developer.

The iced treat was created by accident. The company was originally testing the polyphenol extracts to try and make a strawberry dessert. When researchers asked a pastry chef for his opinion, he noted the extract caused the cream to solidify and remain frozen.

The company's president, Takeshi Toyoda, claimed that its popsicles "will remain almost the same even if exposed to the hot air from a dryer," reports the Asahi Shimbun.

The popsicles are selling for around 500 yen each, or $4.5 dollars - and many seem satisfied with the sweet treat.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodice creamsummerbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut
It's national ice cream sandwich day, ready to try the ice cream burger?
Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today
Who has the best pizza? You tell us!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Former rapper in court after charged with Midtown murder
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
Show More
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
Three teens recovering after being hit by NJ taxi
3 rescued from stuck bungee ride at county fair
Man critical after Brooklyn hit and run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos