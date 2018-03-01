'Just Salad' Opens Newest Location In Midtown

If salads are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Just Salad, the new arrival is located at 437 Fifth Ave. in Midtown.
This new spot--which has outposts in New York, as well as locations from Kansas to Dubai--specializes in salads, wraps, bowls, smoothies and more.
On the menu, expect to see salads like buffalo chicken with pepper jack, celery and tortilla chips; a protein wrap with kale, organic chickpeas and quinoa; and a chicken Barbacoa bowl with raw Brussels sprouts and kale slaw.
Rounding things out is a selection of smoothies. Look for drinks like the "Avocado Dreamcicle" with coconut milk, orange and spinach, or the "Peanut Butter Warrior" with almond milk, banana and pumpkin seeds. (Take a look at the full menu of offerings here.)
Just Salad has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Stephen S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23rd, said: "I went in for a salad and left with the best avocado toast I ever had! Who knew they had so much!? The Thai Chicken Crunch salad is my fave."
And David A. said: "This location is brand new and my favorite one yet, right near my office. They have the nicest employees ever, and the food is the best."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Just Salad is open weekdays from 10:30am-10pm, and weekends from 11am-9pm.
