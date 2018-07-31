FOOD & DRINK

Kefi brings Greek fare back to its original space on the Upper West Side

Photo: Kefi/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Greek fare on the brain, a recent opening is need-to-know. Kefi, a former Upper West Side taverna, is open again in its original space at 222 W. 79th St. after a foray to Columbus Ave.

On the menu, look for the lamb burger, sheep's milk dumplings and the platter of four dips served with pita -- sun-dried tomato hummus, eggplant-parsley dip, tzatziki and caviar yogurt.

The return of the restaurant seems to be a welcome event in the neighborhood, with a 4.5-star rating out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

"The grilled octopus on bean salad was transcendent," rhapsodized Yelper Scott R. "The half-foot long octopus leg is about two fingers thick and amazingly tender and flavorful. There are no bold spices -- just straightforward flavors (e.g., lemon, olive oil) that bring out an essence of the cephalopod I'd never experienced before."

And Yelper Emilio M. recommended, "Try the lamb shank as it is full of flavor and so tender. For an app, you can't go wrong with their hummus!"

Head on over to check it out: Kefi is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News