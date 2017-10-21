FOOD & DRINK

KFC Twitter follows 11 Herbs and Spices, intrigues internet

(Paul Sakuma, File)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
A Twitter user has earned kudos online for discovering a subtle message on KFC's account.

The KFC account follows just 11 users; five of them are former members of the Spice Girls and the other six are men named Herb, including Green Bay Packers cornerback Herb Waters and music legend Herb Alpert. It adds up to 11 herbs and spices, part of the famous secret recipe KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders touted for his fried chicken.


The connection was noticed on Twitter by a user who goes by "Edge." His tweet about it has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on the platform.

KFC tells The Associated Press it has been following the 11 Herbs and Spices for about a month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtwitterchickensocial media
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
New York City hotel sells $1,000 bagel
Unlock frappucinos from the secret Starbucks menu
Neighborhood Eats at Mima Vinoteca in Irvington
Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Yankees face Astros tonight in Game 7 of the ALCS
81-year-old actress beaten and robbed in apartment building
Fire rips through well-known restaurant at Jersey Shore
Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets words
Trump plans to allow release of JFK assassination records
1 teen killed, 1 injured in crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Judge tosses award against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder lawsuit
Nets' national anthem singer takes a knee to finish performance
Show More
Firefighters battle massive tanker fire on LIE
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
Woman struck and injured by falling security gate outside store
Man charged in home invasion as victim laid to rest
Hit-and-run victim's mother: 'He will live through others, other bodies'
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos