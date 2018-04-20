FOOD & DRINK

'Kodawari Coffee Shop' debuts in the Lower East Side, with specialty coffees and more

Photo: Justine C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new coffee shop to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 100 Forsyth St. (between Broome and Grand streets) in the Lower East Side, the newcomer is called Kodawari Coffee Shop.

The new spot offers an array of specialty coffees, teas and espresso drinks for those needing that morning boost, an afternoon pick-me-up or some evening relaxation. Look for a cold brew served with whiskey ice balls or an iced oat milk latte.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Justine C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 15th, said: "Strong coffee. Cute environment. Nice baristas! I left thinking about the next opportunity I would have to go back and that is about as high a compliment I can give. Go try it for yourself and enjoy the specialty coffee made to perfection!"

Yelper Henry Y. added: "Great coffee in a nice and neat slot right in the middle of Chinatown. This spot is definitely a welcome addition. Staff is friendly and capable."

And Justin C. said: "Great coffee spot to come after dumplings at Vanessa's and before hot pot at 99 Flavors. Yummy coffee, especially the iced oat milk latte. Very friendly baristas and they serve coffee from Indonesia! Pretty cool."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kodawari Coffee Shop is open daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News