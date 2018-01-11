'La Contenta Oeste' Brings Mexican Fare To Greenwich Village

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered. The new arrival to Greenwich Village, called La Contenta Oeste, is located at 78 W. 11th St. (between Avenue of the Americas & 5th Ave.)
This newcomer--which has another outpost at 102 Norfolk Street in the Lower East Side--specializes in "Mexican cuisine with French accents" from chef Luis Arce Mota (Bouley, Union Square Cafe and Windows on the World).
On the breakfast and brunch menu, expect to see dishes like a breakfast burrito with bacon, potatoes, onion, eggs, and Oaxaca cheese; "Mexican Omelet" with pico de gallo, avocado, and gruyere; and a poblano Benedict with poached eggs, poblano sauce, queso fresco, and spinach on top of an English muffin.
Switching over to lunch and dinner, look for items like a hamburger with jamon serrano, pepper jack cheese, and French fries on a potato bun; enchiladas with pan-roasted shrimp, oaxaca cheese, salsa verde, brussels sprouts; and "Pollo Wellington" chicken breast with huitlacoche duxelles, caramelized cambray onion, grilled calabacitas, and chicken jus.
Rounding things out are signature cocktails such as "The Mayan" with Milagro tequila infused with coconut, homemade corn puree, habanero bitters and lime juice and "Oaxaca Express" with Espadin mezcal, jalapeno infused agave nectar, cucumber, and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Vyshak C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 26th, said: "Great spot for happy hour! Came by and got $10 margaritas, and cheaper guac, quesadillas, and and fish tacos. Beer and wine is on happy hour too for cheap. This new location is hella convenient."
Yelper Margaret Z. added: "The drinks here are very good--try the micheladas and the Easy Rider cocktail."
And Jessica D. said: "This place is really cute and their music selection is great. I love that it's versatile, you can come for coffee or sit for a full meal."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Contenta Oeste is open Thursday-Saturday from 7:30am-4am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 7:30am-2am.
