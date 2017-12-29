FOOD & DRINK

New York Gov. Cuomo proposes law to fight 'lunch shaming' and student hunger

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on a proposed law to fight student hunger.

ALBANY, New York --
New York would join several other states banning so-called school "lunch shaming" under legislation proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Democratic governor announced Thursday that the legislation would be part of a five-point plan to combat student hunger outlined in his State of the State agenda next month.

Cuomo said the law would prohibit practices that humiliate students who fall behind on lunch payments. That includes making them wear a sticker, announcing their name over a loudspeaker or giving them a cold sandwich instead of a hot lunch.

Similar "anti-shaming" laws have been enacted in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania.

Cuomo is also proposing expanding the Farm to School program and requiring schools with a high percentage of low-income students to serve breakfast after the bell starting the school day.
