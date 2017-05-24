New York lawmakers have passed a bill to create a letter grading system for food trucks and carts after finding a significant number of violations.According to a report, Manhattan carts and trucks had more violations last year than in the other four boroughs combined.The report came from a group of lawmakers, who found as many as six carts that would have been given "C" ratings if the rating system existed last year.The top 10 violations were tied directly to food safety.The New York City Council is expected to approve the bill that would require a sanitary letter grade to be displayed, like the ones in restaurants.One food cart owner told Eyewitness News he is leery of the change, concerned that the rules used to judge restaurants just don't apply to food carts.The owner, who didn't want to be identified, said it is a totally different working environment.Others have gone on record saying they are looking forward to the change, saying it will help business since customers will know their operation is safe and clean.The change would take effect 270 days after it is signed into law.