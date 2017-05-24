FOOD & DRINK

Letter grades likely coming to New York City food trucks, carts

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York lawmakers have passed a bill to create a letter grading system for food trucks and carts after finding a significant number of violations.

According to a report, Manhattan carts and trucks had more violations last year than in the other four boroughs combined.

The report came from a group of lawmakers, who found as many as six carts that would have been given "C" ratings if the rating system existed last year.

The top 10 violations were tied directly to food safety.

The New York City Council is expected to approve the bill that would require a sanitary letter grade to be displayed, like the ones in restaurants.

One food cart owner told Eyewitness News he is leery of the change, concerned that the rules used to judge restaurants just don't apply to food carts.

The owner, who didn't want to be identified, said it is a totally different working environment.

Others have gone on record saying they are looking forward to the change, saying it will help business since customers will know their operation is safe and clean.

The change would take effect 270 days after it is signed into law.
Related Topics:
foodfoodfood cartfood truckNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
NYC grocery stores to show calorie counts on prepared foods
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
How to achieve burger perfection at your next barbecue
Kurry Qulture brings authentic Indian dishes to Astoria
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rescue underway after cesspool collapse on Long Island
12-year-old accused of terrorizing, attacking 80-year-old woman
Abandoned newborn found behind grocery store
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest
Correction officer charged after weapon goes off in bar
Show More
Queens school employee arrested, accused of groping woman
Amber Alert canceled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
5th suspect arrested as police raid 'network' of attackers in bombing
NYPD secures Hudson River as Fleet Week begins
Gas leak at home near LIRR station causes delays
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos