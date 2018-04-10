FOOD & DRINK

Love tacos? This might be your dream job

Love tacos? Moe's has a job for you. (Shutterstock)

Love tacos? This might be your dream job.

Moe's Southwest Grill is partnering with Monster.com to create a unique opportunity to fold your passion with a paycheck.

Moe's is hiring a CTO - a Chief Taco Officer - to lead the charge of introducing fans to the brand's newest menu item - Three Amigos tacos - with carnitas, chicken and steak.

The CTO will travel on Moe's food truck on the first-ever taco tour, giving away free tacos across the country.

The tour starts June 1 in Atlanta.

Think you've got what it takes? Entries are accepted through April 20.

