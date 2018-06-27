Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak

NEW YORK (WABC) --It's summertime and the grilling is easy! But what if you don't have a grill?
Lucy Yang's shares her cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak recipe to give you that grill taste!
Ingredients:
2 steaks
Kosher salt & coarsely ground black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon of cooking oil
2 tablespoons of butter
4 garlic cloves
2 sprigs of rosemary
Directions:
1. Heat skillet
2. Place steaks on skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper
3. Infuse with rosemary and garlic
4. Add butter at the end of sizzle
5. Remove steaks from the pan and rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes
Slice steak and serve with veggies of your choice! Yum yum!
