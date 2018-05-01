NEW YORK (WABC) --Lucy Yang's holiday recipe: Mom's apple cake. See the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 13/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 3-4 cups grated apples
- 1 cup oil
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp baking soda
- *1 tsp baking powder (if you want it to be more fluffy)
- pinch of salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions
1. Beat eggs until fluffy
2. Add sugar, oil, vanilla
3. Sift dry ingredients and add to egg mixture.
4. Add apples.
5. Bake for 30 minutes at 350.
Check out the video above to see how Lucy makes her Mom's apple cake.
