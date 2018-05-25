FOOD & DRINK

Lumos Kitchen brings French-Chinese fare, baijiu cocktails to the East Village

Photo: Lumos Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business at 188 Second Ave. (at 12th Street) in the East Village.

Called Lumos Kitchen, the upscale restaurant is owned by Qifan Li, who formerly ran Lumos Bar on Houston Street, the New York Times reports. The new spot serves up French-Chinese cuisine accompanied by cocktails featuring baijiu, a Chinese liquor made with sorghum grain.

On the bill of fare are options like foie gras fried rice, black bass glazed with baijiu-miso sauce, and seared quail with foie gras in a Chinese wine sauce. Also available is an eight-course chef's tasting menu for $110 per person.

At the bar, which is stocked with more than 30 baijius, the house's specialty cocktails include the El Paso: a combination of baijiu and Lillet wine, lime, Sichuan pepper, cucumber and cilantro.

The new addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jinan M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "The duck was my favorite, along with the mooncake, but it is near impossible to pick a top choice."

And Hao L. said, "We loved the tiger prawn and scallops, sweet and crisp with a hint of spicy. The cold platter drunken chicken was also very good, light and refreshing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lumos Kitchen is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News