Lumos Kitchen brings French-Chinese fare, baijiu cocktails to the East Village

A new Asian fusion spot has opened for business at 188 Second Ave. (at 12th Street) in the East Village.
Called Lumos Kitchen, the upscale restaurant is owned by Qifan Li, who formerly ran Lumos Bar on Houston Street, the New York Times reports. The new spot serves up French-Chinese cuisine accompanied by cocktails featuring baijiu, a Chinese liquor made with sorghum grain.
On the bill of fare are options like foie gras fried rice, black bass glazed with baijiu-miso sauce, and seared quail with foie gras in a Chinese wine sauce. Also available is an eight-course chef's tasting menu for $110 per person.
At the bar, which is stocked with more than 30 baijius, the house's specialty cocktails include the El Paso: a combination of baijiu and Lillet wine, lime, Sichuan pepper, cucumber and cilantro.
The new addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Jinan M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, said, "The duck was my favorite, along with the mooncake, but it is near impossible to pick a top choice."
And Hao L. said, "We loved the tiger prawn and scallops, sweet and crisp with a hint of spicy. The cold platter drunken chicken was also very good, light and refreshing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lumos Kitchen is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
