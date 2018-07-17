Macoletta brings wood-fired pizza to Astoria

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Macoletta, the fresh addition is located at 28-15 24th Ave. in Astoria and features a curved bar that gives diners an up-close view of the pizza-making process.
The pizzeria uses its wood-fired brick oven to create signature pizzas like the Macoletta, with harissa, cauliflower, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and artichokes, and the Baconizza, with mozzarella, bacon, leeks, pickled jalapeno, feta and lime zest. The menu also includes salads like the mozzarella Caprese and the arugula salad, and desserts like Nutella pizza and gelato.
Macoletta has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Ari A. wrote, "The dough was slightly charred but still fluffy and not overly doughy. The pepperoni leaned closer to salami than your typical American pepperoni. I didn't think I would taste something so delicious outside of Italy. "
Yelper Anna D. added, "Everything was really fresh tasting, you could tell they had just prepared it a few minutes ago. They do not currently serve beer but they are working on it. Will definitely be back in the future, a new neighborhood staple -- excellent food."
Head on over to check it out: Macoletta is open from 4-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m.on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City