Country that consumes the most butter experiencing major shortage

Diana Williams reports on the butter shortage in France.

The nation that consumes more butter than any other in the world is facing a shortage.

Butter shelves at grocery store in France are empty.

A ton of butter cost 2,500 Euros (approximately $2,900 USD) just 18 months ago, but now, it costs nearly 7,000 (approximately $8,200 USD).

Experts said it's a result of a huge increase in demand on world markets as well as a decline in milk supplies.

As a result of the shortage, crust makers have had to lay people off.

French officials are hoping supplies will be back to normal before the holidays.

Each person in France consumes an average of 18 pounds of butter per year.
