Sunset Park, BROOKLYN (WABC) --Why give your Valentine a box of chocolates when you can make your own? Master pastry chef Jacques Torres, a.k.a. Mr. Chocolate, has 7 chocolate treats that will make your Valentine's Day a little sweeter. So grab a little bit of wine -- and a lot of chocolate -- and start dipping!
Tuxedo strawberry
-Take a strawberry. Dip one side into dark chocolate.
-Take another strawberry. Dip one side into white chocolate. Wait until the chocolate sets.
-Once the chocolate sets, dunk the strawberry with the dark chocolate into the white chocolate. Spin it around, making a V shape.
-Dip the strawberry with the white chocolate into the dark chocolate, Make a V shape.
-Next, put a little bit of dark chocolate into a paper cone
-Use the cone to draw a bow tie and buttons onto the strawberry with the white chocolate base.
-Then put a little bit of white chocolate into a paper cone.
-Use the cone to draw a necklace and ruffles onto the strawberry with the white chocolate base.
-Let them set.
Chocolate-covered ginger
-Take candied ginger slices and put them in a bowl of dark chocolate.
-Using a fork, remove the ginger from the chocolate, and shake off the excess chocolate. Flip it over onto a piece of parchment paper. Let it set.
-"Ginger has a little spice to it, and it's very refreshing with chocolates - dark chocolate," Torres said. "I like the bitterness of the ginger and the bitterness of the chocolate going together."
Chocolate -covered cornflakes
-Combine melted dark chocolate with a bowl full of cornflakes. Mix well. Jacques says if the mix is too dry, add some more chocolate.
-Then, scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture.
-Let it set.
Heart-shaped chocolate with nuts
-Take a spoonful of melted dark chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.
-Then, using the back of your spoon, adjust the chocolate dot to make a heart shape.
-Top with your favorite nuts, like almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios.
-Let it set.
White chocolate and coconut rocher
-Take a spoonful of melted white chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.
-Sprinkle coconut shavings on top of the chocolate.
-Let it set.
Chocolate with crisped rice
-Take a spoonful of melted dark chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.
-Sprinkle crisped rice on top of the chocolate. Jacques says if the chocolate's on a tray, shaking the tray will help anchor the rice.
-Let it set.
-Once the chocolate is completely set, use a fork to dip it into treat into more dark chocolate.
-Let it set.
Chocolate lollipops
-Find a fun chocolate mold and lollipop sticks online or at your local craft store.
-Use a paper cone to fit in the mold. Jaques says you can also use a spoon.
-Let it set.
Bon appétit!