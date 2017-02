Why give your Valentine a box of chocolates when you can make your own? Master pastry chef Jacques Torres , a.k.a. Mr. Chocolate, has 7 chocolate treats that will make your Valentine's Day a little sweeter. So grab a little bit of wine -- and a lot of chocolate -- and start dipping!-Take a strawberry. Dip one side into dark chocolate.-Take another strawberry. Dip one side into white chocolate. Wait until the chocolate sets.-Once the chocolate sets, dunk the strawberry with the dark chocolate into the white chocolate. Spin it around, making a V shape.-Dip the strawberry with the white chocolate into the dark chocolate, Make a V shape.-Next, put a little bit of dark chocolate into a paper cone-Use the cone to draw a bow tie and buttons onto the strawberry with the white chocolate base.-Then put a little bit of white chocolate into a paper cone.-Use the cone to draw a necklace and ruffles onto the strawberry with the white chocolate base.-Let them set.-Take candied ginger slices and put them in a bowl of dark chocolate.-Using a fork, remove the ginger from the chocolate, and shake off the excess chocolate. Flip it over onto a piece of parchment paper. Let it set.-"Ginger has a little spice to it, and it's very refreshing with chocolates - dark chocolate," Torres said. "I like the bitterness of the ginger and the bitterness of the chocolate going together."-Combine melted dark chocolate with a bowl full of cornflakes. Mix well. Jacques says if the mix is too dry, add some more chocolate.-Then, scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture.-Let it set.-Take a spoonful of melted dark chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.-Then, using the back of your spoon, adjust the chocolate dot to make a heart shape.-Top with your favorite nuts, like almonds, hazelnuts and pistachios.-Let it set.-Take a spoonful of melted white chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.-Sprinkle coconut shavings on top of the chocolate.-Let it set.-Take a spoonful of melted dark chocolate, and using your spoon, make dots on parchment paper.-Sprinkle crisped rice on top of the chocolate. Jacques says if the chocolate's on a tray, shaking the tray will help anchor the rice.-Let it set.-Once the chocolate is completely set, use a fork to dip it into treat into more dark chocolate.-Let it set.-Find a fun chocolate mold and lollipop sticks online or at your local craft store.-Use a paper cone to fit in the mold. Jaques says you can also use a spoon.-Let it set.Bon appétit!