NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Get messy making DIY lobster rolls at Greenwich Village seafood shack

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

Get messy making DIY lobster rolls at Manhattan's Flex Mussels

This Greenwich Village seafood shack is serving up messy DIY lobster rolls to celebrate summer!

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
This Greenwich Village seafood shack is serving up messy DIY lobster rolls to celebrate summer!

Flex Mussels, located on West 13th Street, is known for (not surprisingly) its mussels, separating its menu items into "Mussels" and "Not Mussels" categories. Yet customers in the know can ask their waiters for the off-menu do-it-yourself lobster roll -- if they're feeling adventurous.

The DIY kit includes ingredients for a conventional Maine-style lobster roll: mayonnaise, lemon, salt, celery and, of course, fresh lobster and a bun. But wait! There's more.

"Without detracting from the beauty of the seafood or the flavor, we wanted to come up with fun other toppings that can give it extra crunch or maybe a little heat," said Alexandra Shapiro, owner of Flex Mussels.

Shapiro, a crunch aficionado, recommends adding potato chips to the bottom of the roll before topping with lobster and adding a "healthy dose" of salt.


Seafood lovers who want to impress a first date should be wary -- the process is messy!

"Part of the fun is it all falling out, and you use your hands," Shapiro said.

You can find Flex Mussels at 154 West 13th Street in Greenwich Village. Click here for the full menu.

Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalsseafoodNew York CityManhattanNew YorkGreenwich Village
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
25-year-old chef opens delicious sushi speakeasy
NYC cafe makes the cutest coffee drinks
3 brothers make healthy chocolate at Bronx factory
Lines circle block as famous bakery closes its doors
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News