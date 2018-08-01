GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --This Greenwich Village seafood shack is serving up messy DIY lobster rolls to celebrate summer!
Flex Mussels, located on West 13th Street, is known for (not surprisingly) its mussels, separating its menu items into "Mussels" and "Not Mussels" categories. Yet customers in the know can ask their waiters for the off-menu do-it-yourself lobster roll -- if they're feeling adventurous.
The DIY kit includes ingredients for a conventional Maine-style lobster roll: mayonnaise, lemon, salt, celery and, of course, fresh lobster and a bun. But wait! There's more.
"Without detracting from the beauty of the seafood or the flavor, we wanted to come up with fun other toppings that can give it extra crunch or maybe a little heat," said Alexandra Shapiro, owner of Flex Mussels.
Shapiro, a crunch aficionado, recommends adding potato chips to the bottom of the roll before topping with lobster and adding a "healthy dose" of salt.
Seafood lovers who want to impress a first date should be wary -- the process is messy!
"Part of the fun is it all falling out, and you use your hands," Shapiro said.
You can find Flex Mussels at 154 West 13th Street in Greenwich Village. Click here for the full menu.
