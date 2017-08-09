BEER

Man claims he found 2 dead geckos in can of Heineken beer

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fountain Valley man is suing Heineken after he claims he found two dead geckos in a can of beer, but the beer company is firing back. (DiMarco Araujo Montevideo Law Firm)

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California --
A California man is suing Heineken, claiming he found two dead geckos in his can of brew. Now, the beer company is firing back.

George Toubbeh, of Fountain Valley, claims he found two dead geckos in his can of beer.

However, Heineken said it has investigated and believes there is no merit to the claim.

The company said it holds the safety and integrity of the products it imports to the highest standards.

Toubbeh said he noticed a foul taste while drinking the beer in 2015 and became violently ill.

His lawyer said his office has done its own independent investigation and is confident the claim is credible.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbeerlawsuithealthCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BEER
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Grandma impresses grandchildren with keg stand at party
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
More beer
FOOD & DRINK
Cheetos to open pop-up cafe in Manhattan
Krispy Kreme creating solar eclipse-themed doughnut!
109 U.S. salmonella cases now linked to papayas from Mexico
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
Woman fatally stabbed inside Bay Ridge apartment
Ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Teen charged after baby found alive in bag in NY
Softball team banned from championship after Snapchat post
Woman on cellphone pinned by NJ Transit bus
President Trump's childhood home available on Airbnb
Show More
Death investigation underway at Tropicana in Atlantic City
Services to be held for Cornell-bound teen who drowned
Giant boa constrictor found living in family's attic
Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea
Suspect riding bicycle wanted in string of cab robberies
More News
Top Video
President Trump: North Korea will be 'met with fire and fury' if threats continue
Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture
Model plane club grounded due to President Trump's vacation
'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans
More Video