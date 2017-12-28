Manhattan Gets A New Creperie: 'Crepe Master'

A new creperie and juice and smoothie spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Harlem, called Crepe Master, is located at 139 W. 116th St.
This newcomer--which has another outpost in the city, on 5th Avenue--specializes in Japanese Harajuku-style sweet and savory crepes and juices.
On the savory side of things, expect to see crepes like teriyaki chicken with boiled eggs, carrots, red onion and spinach; shrimp and avocado with arugula and wasabi mayo; ham and cheese; and the "Truffled Mushroom Omelet" with scrambled eggs, Japanese mayo, cheddar, and spinach.
Switching over to sweet crepes, look for strawberry banana with custard cream; the "Fruit Bouquet" with whipped yogurt, custard cream, and almonds; and the "Chocobanana," with Nutella and crushed chocolate.
Rounding things out are smoothies like "Energy Kickin," with beets, banana, kale, carrot, ginger, lemon and mint, and "Green Strength," with kale, spinach, celery, mint, and pineapple. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new creperie has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Manami T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 4th, said: "This is the best dessert that I looked for in NYC!
Real Japanese crepes, and they look so nice!!
They have lots of menus and it's customizable!"
Yelper Stacie I. added: "Yes! I was looking forward to the second shop. They make crepes as good or even better than the ones in Japan. Not only do they give me a fresh and delicious crepe, they also make my day!"
And S G. said: "Absolute gem in the neighborhood. Savory or sweet, you can't go wrong. Ingredients are fresh and you can taste every element to the last bite. The truffled mushroom omelet is particularly special."
Head on over to check it out: Crepe Master is open Tuesday-Friday from 8am-10pm, and Sunday from 8am-8pm. (It's closed on Monday and Saturday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City