FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's giving away bottles of special sauce Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

McDonalds to give 10,000 botttles away of its special Big Mac sauce. (McDonalds)

NEW YORK --
If you've been savoring that Big Mac sauce, but can't figure out a way to get the exact taste at home, you are in luck. McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce on Thursday.

Yep, you read it right.

The giveaway follows the nationwide release of two new Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. According to the fast-food chain, the new burgers will be sold through March 20.

Bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. and on McDonald's social channels.

To get one, follow McDonald's Facebook and Twitter pages or or download the "McDonald's Special Sauce Finder" app. Once you find a location, tell them a secret code phrase, and if they have a bottle left, they'll give it to you.
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'shamburgerfast food restaurantbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Here's how to get a free burger from Shake Shack
Fun facts about peanut butter
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Consumer Reports: Superfood myths debunked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Video: NYPD ESU officers save suicidal man from balcony
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
Mom charged in 4-year-old boy's bathtub death in Brooklyn
Queens man wins $5 million jackpot on 28th birthday
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
Scathing report cites systemic problems with ACS after boy's death
Show More
14-year-old special needs student drowns in HS pool
Meet the bi-racial twins born with different complexions
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
6 NJ juveniles face social media child porn charges
U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested during anti-Trump protest in Queens
Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
FDNY: Queens fire that destroyed businesses caused by cooking
More Video