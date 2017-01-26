McDonald's giving away bottles of special sauce Thursday

If you've been savoring that Big Mac sauce, but can't figure out a way to get the exact taste at home, you are in luck. McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of its special sauce on Thursday.Yep, you read it right.The giveaway follows the nationwide release of two new Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. According to the fast-food chain, the new burgers will be sold through March 20.Bottles of the Big Mac Special Sauce will be available at participating restaurants across the U.S. and on McDonald's social channels.To get one, follow McDonald's Facebook and Twitter pages or or download the "McDonald's Special Sauce Finder" app. Once you find a location, tell them a secret code phrase, and if they have a bottle left, they'll give it to you.