Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte is heralded as the official sign that fall has arrived, and now the chain is adding another limited edition seasonal drink to its lineup to celebrate the arrival of the holidays: a Christmas Tree Frappuccino.
The coffee-free drink features mocha and peppermint blended with milk and ice, all topped with a heaping, tree-shaped helping of green, matcha-infused whipped cream.
No tree is complete without decorations, so the whipped cream is topped with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries and a freeze-dried strawberry at the very top.
Of course, the festive holiday fun doesn't come without a price. A grande Frappuccino comes packed with 50 grams of sugar, 53 grams of carbs and more than two-thirds the daily recommended value of saturated fat.
The drink is available until Dec. 11 at participating stores in the United States and Canada.
