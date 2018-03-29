NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Mets fans: Eat these ballpark bites at Citi Field on Opening Day

Forget peanuts and crackerjacks! Citi field's food is stepping up its game for the 2018 baseball season.

By Alex Meier and John Sprei
WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Forget peanuts and crackerjacks! Citi Field's food is stepping up its game for the 2018 baseball season.

New York Mets fans can expect the usual bill of fare for ballpark bites, but this year's restaurant rookies bring a lot to the table.

They include Lil' Sweet Chick, a miniature version of the popular comfort food chain founded by rapper Nas and John Seymour.

Some menu items are exclusive to the ballfield, Seymour said, like a counter-service version of their chicken and waffles.

Top it off with dessert from Wowfulls, which specializes in Hong Kong-style egg waffles.

"They're typically sold in Asian communities, and we want to bring it to a broader audience," said David Chan, one of the founders of Wowfulls. "What better place to do it than Ciit Field?"
The waffles, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, are paired with three different flavors of ice cream -- strawberry cheesecake, chocolate and vanilla -- and toppings, like Fruity Pebbles, French Toast Crunch and Oreos.

Hungry Mets fans might notice a strong smell coming from one of the food vendors. It's probably Baked Cheese Haus, which specializes in raclette, a cheese wheel that's melted and scrapped onto food.
Baked Cheese Haus pairs their raclette with a foot-long brat on an artisanal baguette.
Chomp Donut Co. is introducing their mini cinnamon-covered donuts to the stadium. They come with three different sauces, raspberry, salted caramel and chocolate.

Other fan favorites are returning to the munchies lineup, such as Big Mozz's mozzarella sticks, Nicolett's pizza, Arancini Brother's fritti balls, D's edible cookie dough, Fuku's loaded fries, Daruma of Tokyo's sushi, and much, much more!

