FOOD & DRINK

Mexican restaurant Oxomoco opens its doors in Greenpoint

Photo: Mike C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Greenpoint, called Oxomoco, is located at 128 Greenpoint Ave.

Located in the site of an old plumbing store and courtesy of the chef behind Speedy Romeo -- this new joint features a front patio, full bar and an airy, sun-drenched dining area.

On the menu, look for snacks like Tajin Manteca popcorn, smoked mango and ramp escabeche; appetizers such as marinated tuna and shrimp ceviche tostadas; and dinner entrees like grilled asparagus or pork cheek carnitas tacos, grilled black bass with fingerling potatoes and pollo a las brazas with local honey, salsa pasilla, cilantro, sour onions and crispy red rice.

Oxomoco has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

"Similar to Speedy Romeo, everything here has an element of grilling to it," Yelper Mike C. said. "Everything we tried was excellent, especially the pork cheek carnitas tacos topped with chicharrones."

Yelper Nataly N. wrote, "It was a very smooth experience for a new restaurant (or otherwise), strong in all the important aspects, not just with the food, but also aesthetically. I love the contrast between the minimalist interior design, the colorful and flavorful food, and the ample natural lighting that ties them together."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Oxomoco is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. It is closed Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News