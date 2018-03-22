FOOD & DRINK

Midtown Steakhouse 'Ikinari Steak Park Ave' Opens Its Doors

Photo: Ikinari Steak Park Ave/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese steakhouse and wine bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 455 Park Ave S. (between 30th St. & 31st St.) in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Ikinari Steak Park Ave.

The restaurant is billed as an interactive and communal take on a traditional steak purveyor, according to the business' Yelp page, and has more than 200 locations throughout Japan. The eatery has since expanded to include multiple locations in New York.

Diners order steak dinners by the ounce, and each steak is cut to order. On the menu, look for selections like rib-eye, sirloin and filet. Lunch sets come with soup, salad and rice.

As for libations, there are Japanese and domestic beers, sake by the cup or bottle and red and white wines. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Ikinari Steak Park Ave has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Andrew B. said, "Such a fun and great concept with killer food. Meet the butcher, specify your cut and weight, watch them cook it, and enjoy a top-tier, steakhouse-quality piece of meat for half the price. Love Ikinari--hope more pop up!"

Gloria J. said, "So, I heard this is a huge chain in Japan and thought I would give it a try. The place is quite simple, you go up and choose the weight and the part of the steak you want. I got the 8-ounce middle ribeye, as the waiter recommended that portion and garlic fried rice. Then, you wait for your steak to get cooked and the waiter brings your steak!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ikinari Steak Park Ave is open daily from 11am-11pm.
