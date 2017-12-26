'Minigrow' Brings Noodles And More To Midtown West

Noodle fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Minigrow, the newcomer is located at 1407 Broadway. (between 39th St & 38th St) in Midtown West.
This new fast and healthy eatery--which has other outposts throughout the East Coast--specializes in "wholesome foods" with freshly made noodles, organic greens, and house-made sauces and dressings.
The menu is centered around a build-your-own-bowl concept, where you start by choosing which base they'd like--wheat, spinach, or zucchini noodles; jasmine rice; baby spinach; or mixed greens.
Next, you select a protein like dashi-poached salmon, slow-roasted pork shoulder, or marinated tofu; and finish by choosing from an array of toppings and garnishes, such as cooked tomatoes, roasted broccoli, seaweed kimchi, or toasted sesame. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Each bowl is then topped with a variety of hot and cold sauces and dressings, like togarashi ranch, citrus herb, black pepper tahini, or red miso.
Minigrow has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating average out of four reviews on Yelp.
Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 14th, said: "Another Minigrow just popped up recently after the first one, and only about a week before the next one is set to open.
It's basically identical to the other one, which is a good thing."
And Kristin C. said: "Came here on opening day and the staff was super friendly! The wide variety of bowl bases is what got me interested in this place. I tend to gravitate towards a more low/no-carb diet."
Head on over to check it out: Minigrow is open weekdays from 10:30am-10pm, and weekends from 10:30am-8pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City