Mixian in Midtown: Little Tong Noodle Shop opens second location for Yunnanese rice noodles

A second location for chef Simone Tong's Yunnan noodle joint, Little Tong Noodle Shop, has opened its doors at 235 E. 53rd St. The new location offers a lunch-only menu from the East Village restaurant the New Yorker called "hard-to-resist" and "T.L.C. at its finest."
On the menu, the Grandma Chicken version of Little Tong's specialty mixian rice noodles is topped with chicken confit, a tea egg, and black sesame garlic oil. Sides include tieban garlic shrimp with seaweed mayo and ghost chicken salad with with pickled red onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of twelve reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.
"Happy to report that the Grandma Chicken Mixian is just as good as I had remembered!" wrote Wei P., who had been to the original location before. "The menu is a bit different from the East Village location and there's a lunch set that is only offered at this location."
And Yelper Lisa Z. called the mala dan dan mixian, "My favorite of the selection (because I prefer dry noodles over soup based ones). Perfectly seasoned, the celery and mustard seeds remind me of home; the peanuts and peppercorn pack a soft punch."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Little Tong Noodle Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
