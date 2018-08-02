FOOD & DRINK

Mixian in Midtown: Little Tong Noodle Shop opens second location for Yunnanese rice noodles

Photo: Little Tong Noodle Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
A second location for chef Simone Tong's Yunnan noodle joint, Little Tong Noodle Shop, has opened its doors at 235 E. 53rd St. The new location offers a lunch-only menu from the East Village restaurant the New Yorker called "hard-to-resist" and "T.L.C. at its finest."

On the menu, the Grandma Chicken version of Little Tong's specialty mixian rice noodles is topped with chicken confit, a tea egg, and black sesame garlic oil. Sides include tieban garlic shrimp with seaweed mayo and ghost chicken salad with with pickled red onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of twelve reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

"Happy to report that the Grandma Chicken Mixian is just as good as I had remembered!" wrote Wei P., who had been to the original location before. "The menu is a bit different from the East Village location and there's a lunch set that is only offered at this location."

And Yelper Lisa Z. called the mala dan dan mixian, "My favorite of the selection (because I prefer dry noodles over soup based ones). Perfectly seasoned, the celery and mustard seeds remind me of home; the peanuts and peppercorn pack a soft punch."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Little Tong Noodle Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News