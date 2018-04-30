FOOD & DRINK

mochii brings sticky-sweet snacks to the East Village

Photo: Jannielyn C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your sugar fix. Located at 116 E. 7th St. (between Avenue A and 1st Ave.) in the East Village, Mochii offers an array of Chinese and Japanese treats.

Look for to six flavors of mochii ice cream, three flavors of daifuku (mochi stuffed with red bean paste), Japanese sweet dumplings and Chinese sweet rice balls.

With five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, mochii is off to a spectacular start.

Maggie Z., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 21, said, "I love Mochii! Their menu is almost everything mochi related! They even have mochi cappuccino. I love their peanut mochi bites and homemade blueberry mochi ice cream! Very fresh, and the environment is very relaxing."

Yelper Susan K. added, "Great-tasting mochi. Everything is handmade and tastes so fresh. The best part is that it's such a great healthy alternative to some of the other high-calorie sugary desserts out there."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. mochii is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
