IRVINGTON, New York (WABC) --Mima Vinoteca channels your grandmother's cooking, if perhaps you grandmother is Italian.
Dishes from Sicily and Naples are served.
A range from panzanella salad to chicken scarpariello.
Dana Santucci opened Mima Vinoteca 10 years ago, her own grandmothers Mima Dell and Mima Josie were her inspirations.
Family photographs hang on the wall.
The restaurant is located on Main Street in Irvington, Westchester County.
Parking can be tough along Main Street, and if you're ordering a pick up, the owner will run the food out to your car, if you can't find a spot.
Talk about customer service!
Mima Vinoteca Chicken Recipe
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
1 whole chicken cut into 10 pieces
1 cup flour
Salt
pepper
4 cloves garlic (sliced)
1/4 cup chopped cherry peppers
cup hot Italian sausage (cooked and crumbled)
cup roasted potatoes
cup chopped Italian herbs
cup dry white wine
1 cup chicken stock
cup butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 420
- Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper
- Dredge chicken pieces in flour (shake off excess)
- Heat olive oil in large sautee pan (oven proof pan or cast iron skillet is ideal)
- Brown chicken pieces in hot oil
- When browned place cast iron pan in 400 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes until thoroughly cooked
- Remove chicken from oven and place back on stove top, add garlic & cherry peppers over medium heat
- Deglaze pan with wine wine, lemon. then add chicken stock, and cooked sausage
- When sauce is reduced add the roasted potatoes, herbs & butter, once butter melts it's ready to serve
Mima Vinoteca
(914) 591-1300
63 Main Street, Irvington NY 10533
Reserve a Table Here:
http://www.mimarestaurant.com/reservation