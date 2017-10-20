NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neigborhood Eats at Mima Vinoteca in Irvington, Westchester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the details on Mima Vinoteca in Irvington.

By
IRVINGTON, New York (WABC) --
Mima Vinoteca channels your grandmother's cooking, if perhaps you grandmother is Italian.

Dishes from Sicily and Naples are served.

A range from panzanella salad to chicken scarpariello.

Dana Santucci opened Mima Vinoteca 10 years ago, her own grandmothers Mima Dell and Mima Josie were her inspirations.

Family photographs hang on the wall.
The restaurant is located on Main Street in Irvington, Westchester County.

Parking can be tough along Main Street, and if you're ordering a pick up, the owner will run the food out to your car, if you can't find a spot.

Talk about customer service!

Mima Vinoteca Chicken Recipe
Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients
1 whole chicken cut into 10 pieces
1 cup flour
Salt
pepper
4 cloves garlic (sliced)
1/4 cup chopped cherry peppers
cup hot Italian sausage (cooked and crumbled)
cup roasted potatoes
cup chopped Italian herbs
cup dry white wine
1 cup chicken stock
cup butter

Directions
- Preheat oven to 420
- Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper
- Dredge chicken pieces in flour (shake off excess)
- Heat olive oil in large sautee pan (oven proof pan or cast iron skillet is ideal)
- Brown chicken pieces in hot oil
- When browned place cast iron pan in 400 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes until thoroughly cooked
- Remove chicken from oven and place back on stove top, add garlic & cherry peppers over medium heat
- Deglaze pan with wine wine, lemon. then add chicken stock, and cooked sausage
- When sauce is reduced add the roasted potatoes, herbs & butter, once butter melts it's ready to serve

Mima Vinoteca
(914) 591-1300
63 Main Street, Irvington NY 10533

Reserve a Table Here:
http://www.mimarestaurant.com/reservation
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodreciperestaurantIrvingtonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
American food with Middle Eastern flare at Boutros
Beet Spaghettini at Crescent Grill in Long Island City
Grab pho and other Asian cuisine at 'Ginger and Lemongrass'
Filipno BBQ at F.O.B. in Brooklyn
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination
Restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Would you try it? Pizzeria serving pumpkin spice pizza
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Flames shoot from windows of apartment building in Manhattan
Manhunt after handcuffed suspect escapes NYPD custody
Search continues after human remains found on Long Island
Exclusive: Mother fears missing son found dead in Roosevelt
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old boy in New York
Driver surrenders in NJ hit and run as victims mourned
Man charged in home invasion as victim laid to rest
Show More
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Arsenal of weapons uncovered during child porn investigation
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Drag racing concerns in town after videos appear online
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Mother fears missing son found dead in Roosevelt
Flames shoot from windows of apartment building in Manhattan
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Only The Brave'
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video