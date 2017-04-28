There's nothing like some good old fashioned comfort food, and a restaurant in Westchester County is putting some spins on the classics.Restaurant owner Nick Triscari named his spot The Wooden Spoon because he wanted the atmosphere to feel familiar and approachable.The food is classic American comfort food, with simple ingredients and good service.Triscari is a local guy who grew up in New Rochelle, went to college there, and is a New Rochelle fire fighter."That's my career, my everything," he said. "The restaurant is something I take serious, but more of my escape from the stressful life of the fire house."For him, the restaurant is controlled stress, where he turns out burgers, salads, lobster and cheese-topped fires.He even sells "tatchos," which are nachos with tater tots. Crispy Brussels sprouts are also a fan favorite. They get deep fried and then sauteed, along with Craisins, bacon, maple syrup and Gorgonzola. They are salty, sweet, bitter, and creamy all at once."We have Italian, Peruvian, Colombian, so many styles of restaurants," Triscari said. "But this is comfy food you always have to come back to, the comfy food."And it's all served by a guy who really believes in his community."With the development that's taken place in New Rochelle, I felt it was a time to invest in New Rochelle," he said. "Be apart of its resurgence."--2 cups of Brussels sprouts, halved--2 cups of cooking oil--2 tsps butter--1 cup Craisins--1 cup Gorgonzola--1 cup bacon (already crisped and chopped)--1 cup maple syrup--If you have a deep fryer, use it. If not, use a deep-frying pan, and fill it with enough oil that you'll be able to cover the Brussels sprouts (you may have to cook in two batches if your pan isn't large enough)--Heat oil until very hot. Fry the Brussels sprouts. Be careful, as they can pop, sizzle and spray oil.--Remove after they are crispy. Drain oil.--In a separate pan, melt butter and add the fried Brussels sprouts. Stir in Craisins and bacon. Mix. Add in maple syrup, and top with Gorgonzola right at the end.Serves two.