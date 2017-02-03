Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis

In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to upper Manhattan and a trip back in time.Step into B2 Harlem, and you'll be transported to the renaissance of the 1920s.B2 (pronounced B-squared) opened in August, but it's actually a new incarnation of what was once a soul food restaurant called Billie's.Adriane Ferguson took on a partner, Mikel Welch, who upgraded the decor. And chef John Creger amped up the menu.His seafood tower is decorated with dry ice, and there's smoke in his s'mores dessert.For his snapper, Creger uses a little more flame to char a red pepper.He then mixes it with garlic, vinegar, lime zest and emulsifies it with oil that makes a coulis.He pan sears the snapper, plates it on ratatouille and surrounds it with the coulis. Frizzled leeks top it off.Whether you stop by for the cocktails or the food, B2 Harlem offers an elevated experience.2 red peppers (roasted, then seeds removed)1/8 cup red wine vinegar1/4 cup olive oil1 tsp smoked paprika1 tsp saltZest of 1/2 lime--Put everything except the oil into a blender, blend very well--Add oil and blend to finish--Can be used along side fish or chicken.