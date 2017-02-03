NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis

B2 Harlem serves up red snapper with red pepper coulis

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to upper Manhattan and a trip back in time.

Step into B2 Harlem, and you'll be transported to the renaissance of the 1920s.

B2 (pronounced B-squared) opened in August, but it's actually a new incarnation of what was once a soul food restaurant called Billie's.

Adriane Ferguson took on a partner, Mikel Welch, who upgraded the decor. And chef John Creger amped up the menu.

His seafood tower is decorated with dry ice, and there's smoke in his s'mores dessert.

For his snapper, Creger uses a little more flame to char a red pepper.

He then mixes it with garlic, vinegar, lime zest and emulsifies it with oil that makes a coulis.

He pan sears the snapper, plates it on ratatouille and surrounds it with the coulis. Frizzled leeks top it off.

Whether you stop by for the cocktails or the food, B2 Harlem offers an elevated experience.

Recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Coulis

Ingredients:
2 red peppers (roasted, then seeds removed)
1/8 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp salt
Zest of 1/2 lime
Preparation:
--Put everything except the oil into a blender, blend very well
--Add oil and blend to finish
--Can be used along side fish or chicken.
