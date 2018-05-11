NEIGHBORHOOD EATS

Neighborhood Eats: Burgers and breathtaking views at Piggyback Bar

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Leah Cohen is known for her Lower East Side restaurant Pig & Khao, qnd now she's making her mark in Jersey City, which is also her new home.

Piggyback Bar is located in the lobby of the Harborside Building, right along the Hudson River, with a breathtaking view of the city. It's a go to spot for those working in the building. But the ferry stops feet away, so you may consider crossing the river to grab a bite.

The menu features lots of bar favorites, but with Leah's Asian twist - a nod to her Filipino heritage. There are salt and pepper shrimp with five spice, a Burmese tomato salad, a sous-vide burger with Sriracha mayo, mussels with Chinese sausage, to name a few.

And with the gorgeous view, you might find yourself lingering for hours.

Piggyback Burger Recipe

Makes One Serving

Ingredients:

BURGER
8 oz. burger blend (short rib/chuck, if available)
Salt and pepper (To taste)
2 pieces/slices of sharp cheddar cheese

2 slices of pickles
1 pretzel roll
3 tablespoons Sriracha mayo

SRIRACHA MAYO
1 cup kewpie mayonnaise
cup Sriracha
1 tablespoon lime juice

Preparation

To make the Sriracha Mayo
Whisk all the ingredients for the mayo together in a small bowl.

To make the Burgers
Season burger with salt and pepper. Cryovac-seal the patty in the bag and cook in circulator at 54 degrees for 45 minutes and then put in ice bath to cool completely.

Take out of the bag and re-season the burger with salt and pepper and cook on flat top or grill to desired temperature (recommend medium-rare). Put cheese on top and place under broiler to melt cheese for until melted (about 45 seconds).

Toast both sides of the bun and put the Sriracha mayo on top and bottom.

Place burger on bun, then pickles on top and then finish off with the bun.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatscheeseburgerfoodrecipeJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD EATS
Neighborhood Eats celebrates Cinco de Mayo at Estrellita Poblano
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
Neighborhood Eats: Blackened wings at 'The Sound Bite'
More neighborhood eats
FOOD & DRINK
Hen Penny brings fresh Southern fare to the Big Apple
New boutique tea room Bào Tea House now open in Greenwich Village
Dainty delicacies: 4 new spots to cop a cupcake in New York
New Kips Bay restaurant offers Indian-style Chinese fare with a side of family history
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dramatic video shows high-rise rescue after scaffold swings
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
1 hurt, 1 detained in shooting at California high school
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Show More
Baby recovers after vicious pit bull attack
Suspects in UES knifepoint home invasion caught on camera
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
More News