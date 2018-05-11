Leah Cohen is known for her Lower East Side restaurant Pig & Khao, qnd now she's making her mark in Jersey City, which is also her new home.Piggyback Bar is located in the lobby of the Harborside Building, right along the Hudson River, with a breathtaking view of the city. It's a go to spot for those working in the building. But the ferry stops feet away, so you may consider crossing the river to grab a bite.The menu features lots of bar favorites, but with Leah's Asian twist - a nod to her Filipino heritage. There are salt and pepper shrimp with five spice, a Burmese tomato salad, a sous-vide burger with Sriracha mayo, mussels with Chinese sausage, to name a few.And with the gorgeous view, you might find yourself lingering for hours.8 oz. burger blend (short rib/chuck, if available)Salt and pepper (To taste)2 pieces/slices of sharp cheddar cheese2 slices of pickles1 pretzel roll3 tablespoons Sriracha mayo1 cup kewpie mayonnaisecup Sriracha1 tablespoon lime juiceTo make the Sriracha MayoWhisk all the ingredients for the mayo together in a small bowl.Season burger with salt and pepper. Cryovac-seal the patty in the bag and cook in circulator at 54 degrees for 45 minutes and then put in ice bath to cool completely.Take out of the bag and re-season the burger with salt and pepper and cook on flat top or grill to desired temperature (recommend medium-rare). Put cheese on top and place under broiler to melt cheese for until melted (about 45 seconds).Toast both sides of the bun and put the Sriracha mayo on top and bottom.Place burger on bun, then pickles on top and then finish off with the bun.----------