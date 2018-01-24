FOOD & DRINK

New African Spot 'Madison African Caribbean Cuisine' Debuts In East Harlem

A new African and Caribbean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 23 E. 108th St. (between 5th Ave. & Madison Ave.) in East Harlem South, the new arrival is called Madison African Caribbean Cuisine.

This newcomer--located a few blocks away from the Museum of the City of New York and steps from Central Park--specializes in African and Caribbean-style BBQ, curries, jerk chicken, and more.

The restaurant features an extensive menu and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Look for dishes like goat curry, barbecue ribs, and fried chicken with rice served with a choice of side like collard greens, mixed veggies, sweet plantains, or cabbage.

There is a selection of soups on offer, too, such as cow feet soup, chicken noodle, and homestyle red bean.

Rounding things out are desserts like assorted cakes and iced kenkey--a milk smoothie made with fermented, steamed corn dumpling. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Rossano B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 18th, said: "Extremely friendly and the customer service is elite! The food tastes really good, and the location is convenient for me, so I will certainly be a regular here! Always ask about the African dishes, they are really good."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Madison African Caribbean Cuisine is open weekdays from 7am-9pm, and Saturday from 9am-7pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News