New American Eats: 4 New Spots In New York To Try

The Harrow New York
720 10th Ave. (between 49th St. & 50th St.), Clinton
Photo: Beata W./Yelp
The Harrow New York specializes in seasonal farm-to-table cuisine, sourcing from local farms in the tri-state area, its website states.
On the menu, expect to find dishes like the house-made lobster pierogi with tarragon sour cream and truffle butter and the duck magret with five-spice persimmon and sasparilla.
To accompany your meal, look for craft cocktails, wine and beer.
The Harrow New York's current Yelp rating of five stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Beata W., who reviewed The Harrow New York on January 29th, wrote: "Wow, excellent! I had tuna tartare as an app and it was spectacular! So fresh! Crispy pork was sooo good, lick-your-fingers good! But the best was for last--we tried three desserts and they were all absolutely amazing."
Sabina T. noted: "I dined there with several friends last week. We had a wonderful experience. The place is really beautiful and romantic."
The Sound Bite
737 9th Ave. (between 49th St. & 50th St.), Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Carle A./Yelp
The Sound Bite is a live music venue and eatery that comes courtesy of a former news reporter and a jazz singer. Featuring live jazz several nights a week, it bills itself as a "Cajun, Southern, Italian" affair.
The focus of the menu is blackened chicken wings, "smothered with secret Cajun spices and seared in an old fashioned cast iron skillet." There are also sandwiches and burgers--along with sides and salads--available. (You can view the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about The Sound Bite, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
La La J. noted: "I came in to the Sound Bite with a friend after hearing such great things about their blackened chicken wings and smoked mac 'n cheese. Make no mistake, these are hands down the best wings I've ever tasted at a restaurant."
Yelper Carter L. wrote: "The live music, delicious food (mac n' cheese with sausage), and fantastic custom cocktails (The Anchor), really hit the spot. It's great to have another live music option in this part of town."
The Sound Bite is open Monday-Wednesday from noon-11pm, Thursday from noon-midnight, Friday from noon-1am, Saturday from 10am-1am, and Sunday from 10am-9pm.
Butcher & Banker
481 8th Ave. (between 35th St. & 34th St.), Midtown West
Photo: FU F./Yelp
Steakhouse Butcher & Banker is located in one of New York's most unusual locations: the former bank vault and offices of the Manufacturer's Trust Company in the New Yorker Hotel.
Look for modern takes on steakhouse fare, including the New York strip served over smoking herbs, garlic-brined Amish chicken with blistered green beans and "pancetta-ed" hazelnuts, and a wide range of vegetable sides. There's also an extensive wine and cocktail list.
Butcher & Banker currently holds 3.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Dennis S., who reviewed Butcher & Banker on January 11th, wrote: "It was a fun place; perhaps attracting a bigger tourist crowd than I would have hoped. All the food was delicious, including the oysters and shrimp we started the meal with. My steak was on point; I've had dreams of the brown butter Bearnaise sauce ever since."
Kelsea Z. noted: "This is a relatively new steakhouse in the city. Located in an old bank vault in the bottom of hotel with original chandelier--the decor is very cool. I would rate the food as average, definitely...I would try them again maybe a few months down the line once the kinks are worked out."
Butcher & Banker is open daily from 4:30pm-2am.
The Blue Box Cafe
727 5th Ave. (between 57th St. & 56th St.), Midtown-Midtown South
Photo: The Blue BOx Cafe/Yelp
The Blue Box Cafe offers Audrey Hepburn fans the opportunity to have Breakfast at Tiffany's. Located on the fourth floor of the storied jewelry store, the eatery specializes in modern American fare.
The seasonal menu offers a high tea experience, as well as a pre-fixe lunch option. Look for the Fifth Avenue salad with Maine lobster and avocado or the olive oil-poached salmon with Osetra caviar.
The Blue Box Cafe currently holds three stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jenny W., who reviewed The Blue Box Cafe on January 28th, wrote: "As soon as I found out about this place I had to go, if only just so I could tell others I literally had breakfast at Tiffany's (please don't judge). Spots go very quickly, so we booked a month in advance (the earliest they'd allow)."
Rida H. noted: "The service was fairly quick. Menu has good options and caters to all diets--vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian etc.--and it's not as pricey as one would expect. I personally got the breakfast at Tiffany's, I replaced the fruits with another croissant, and a Belgian waffle. It was all delightful."
The Blue Box Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-5:30pm, and Sunday from noon-4:30pm.