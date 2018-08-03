FOOD & DRINK

New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford

Photo: Kay Ashley M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 165 Tompkins Ave. in Bedford, the newcomer is called Kleinberg's and serves elevated versions of traditional American comfort food like roast chicken, burgers, hot dogs and more.

On the menu, you'll find dishes like roasted chicken with tomatoes and snap peas over pureed cauliflower, and sides like yuca fries and shrimp ceviche. Veggie versions of en

For drinks, expect wines by the glass and fresh takes on classic cocktails -- like an old fashioned based on mamajuana rum.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Kleinberg's has already made a good impression.

"All dishes were beautifully presented, came out in a short amount of time, and tasted delicious," said Yelper Kay Ashley M., who was the first to review the new joint on July 15. "Our favorite dishes were the chicken and cauliflower (with chili sauce)."

"Service has been attentive, fast and crisp. The price and portions are spot on. Dishes are tasty, focused and unpretentious," agreed Callie P., who wrote of the yuca fries: "These puppies are like pillowy crunch bombs of delicious. They're flawless. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kleinberg's is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News