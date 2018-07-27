FOOD & DRINK

New bar The Breakers brings cocktails and more to Williamsburg

Photo: The Breakers/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new surf-inspired indoor-outdoor bar and dance club from the team behind The Woods has made its debut in Williamsburg. Called The Breakers, the fresh arrival is located at 307 Meeker Ave. in the former space of Battery Harris.

The bar specializes in tiki-themed draft cocktails like the Dark & Stormy (dark rum and ginger beer with lime) and the Paloma (tequila and grapefruit soda with lime). The food options include burritos, burgers, chicken sandwiches and tacos with fillings like fried catfish, creamy coleslaw, and smoked tartar sauce.

The new taphouse is still catching its wave, with a 3.5-star rating out of twelve reviews on Yelp (with several reviewers mostly lamenting the late Battery Harris).

M. A. W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 18, wrote, "Great happy hour, though I wish the tax were included on the price board, and fantastic chicken sandwich with solid French fries."

And Yelper Ruggy J. added, "It looks like the kind of bar you'd find in Montauk, and not necessarily underneath the BQE. They feature frozen drinks, old school '80s skateboards as decor, tons of neon, and a playlist that will make you think it's 2002 all over again."

Paddle on over to take a peek for yourself: The Breakers is open from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekdays and noon-4 a.m. on weekends.
