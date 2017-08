There's a new way to kill time if your train is delayed or canceled at Penn Station.A Long Island brewery is poking fun at the so-called 'Summer of Hell.' Blue Point Brewery has released a new beer, appropriately dubbed 'Delayed.'The pilsner will be sold at the Shake Shack in Penn Station starting on Monday.The president of Blue Point Brewery, based in Patchogue, joked that the beer has just the right amount of drinkability with a touch of bitterness.