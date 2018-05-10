FOOD & DRINK

New boutique tea room Bào Tea House now open in Greenwich Village

Photo: Ciarra B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new tea room has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 140 W. Fourth St. (between Sixth Avenue and West Washington Square) in Greenwich Village, the new addition is called Bao Tea House.

This spot specializes in baked and steamed bao buns like crispy chicken with homemade chili sauce and mango; pork with homemade barbecue sauce; and beef with spicy barbecue sauce and cumin. For an especially unique offering, try the Lava Bao -- a baked bun with bamboo charcoal and filled with house-made custard and coconut milk.

A selection of hot and cold Taiwanese organic teas are available as well including honey-scented black, rose citron green and roasted oolong milk.

The new arrival has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Katie M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "This place is brand new and I've been waiting for it to open for so long! I passed by on a bad day and immediately became 10x happier. The aesthetic is super cute and unique. It feels finished and cozy."

"Delicious buns!!" added Tash R. "We came here for the buns and weren't disappointed. Ordered takeout to try the fried chicken steamed buns and the baked pork buns and loved both! We ended up coming back to try two other menu items -- baked chicken and the sweet charcoal buns -- both amazing!!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BAO Tea House is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Hen Penny brings fresh Southern fare to the Big Apple
Dainty delicacies: 4 new spots to cop a cupcake in New York
New Kips Bay restaurant offers Indian-style Chinese fare with a side of family history
Here are 3 of SoHo's newest restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
1 person seriously injured in Elmhurst house fire
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Victims recall fear when car crashed into Chelsea deli
Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Show More
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Fast-moving fire tears through Bronx apartment building
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
More News