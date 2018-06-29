FOOD & DRINK

New cafe Terravita opens in Washington Heights

Photo: Terravita/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe serving everything from breakfast and brunch to late-night bites has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Terravita, the fresh arrival is located at 4193 Broadway in Washington Heights.

The menu from chef J. Armando Martinez features a wide range of options from eggs and small bites to paninis and burgers. Offerings include the garden omelet with Brussels sprouts, asparagus and spinach; the tuna tartare with wasabi and scallions; and the cheesesteak panini with onions, arugula and horseradish sauce. The full menu can be seen here.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Terravita seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jen M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "Amazing restaurant: great atmosphere, great customer service, clean and fresh food. Everything is natural and made from scratch. Freshly squeezed juices, a variety of smoothies, vegan and non-vegan options."

Yelper Edgard P. added, "Walked by and noticed this new little gem. Impeccable costumer service. Was greeted by a great host ... The decor is very welcoming."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Terravita is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 10-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
