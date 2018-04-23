FOOD & DRINK

New Chinatown sushi bar's 'freshness factor' garners rave reviews

Photo: Shinsen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Chinatown, called Shinsen, is located at 44 Bowery (between Canal and Bayard streets).

Taking over a narrow space formerly occupied by a mobile phone retailer and just steps away from Hotel 50 Bowery, Shinsen is helmed by Chinatown entrepreneur Tony Bo Chan, per Bowery Boogie.

Serving coffee, sake and matcha, the new eatery offers traditional Japanese starters like edamame, miso soup and seaweed salad, and bowls of chirashi. Purchase your sushi a la carte or opt for one of three sets, which range from eight to 15 pieces of sushi plus hand rolls. Take your meal to new heights with the $24 ahi tower, featuring crab meat, tuna, avocado and sushi rice.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Shinsen has already made a good impression.

Rina S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "After having lived in Japan for over a decade, my standards for sushi are very high. This restaurant certainly did not disappoint, and the freshness factor is comparable to that of some of the high-end (and expensive) restaurants in town. For half the price. Thoroughly enjoyed."

And Tomi C. said, "Great new spot! Some of the best and freshest sashimi I've ever had! Apparently it's also family owned, which is always a plus for me."

Head on over to check it out: Shinsen is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Royal Grill Halal Food tops the list of NYC's top food trucks & carts plus 6 other local gems
Buggin' out: Creepy crawlers in your food
Neighborhood Eats: Unexpected concoctions at Krave It!
All up in your grill: 4 new NYC barbecue joints
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Van plows into at least 8 people in Toronto
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Show More
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Special delivery: Police assist with birth of baby outside Lincoln Tunnel
Caught on video: School employee drags student off bus
Man accused of killing young mother over cell phone
2 Brooklyn Jewish men attacked, 1 called 'fake jew'
More News