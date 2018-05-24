FOOD & DRINK

New Chinese spot Dian Kitchen NYC brings Yunnan-style noodles to the East Village

Photo: Dian Kitchen NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Chinese eatery has opened its doors in the neighborhood, offering noodle dishes inspired by the cuisine in southwest China's Yunnan province. Called Dian Kitchen NYC, the newcomer is located at 435 E. Ninth St. in the East Village.

On the menu, diners can expect to find the eatery's signature rice noodle bowls, such as the Dong Chuan with minced pork, tomato, chives and cabbage, served either with broth or dry. Sides include the spicy fried potatoes and the cucumber salad with peanuts and cilantro.

Dian Kitchen has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Baley Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 20, wrote, "Authentic southern China rice noodles! Food there is fantastic! Very cozy inside with traditional Chinese culture."

"The East Village needed a noodle shop like this!" Yelper Alessa R. added. "I've had the tofu rice noodles twice and they are so delicious -- a nice balanced dish with spice, a little sweetness and a vinegar kick, perfectly accompanied by the minced pork, chives and soft tofu."

And Jingwen D. said, "Very friendly service and the food tastes delicious. Highly recommend the mouthwatering chicken and tofu rice noodle."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Dian Kitchen NYC is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News