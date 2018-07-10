FOOD & DRINK

New coffee shop Urban Backyard opens in Nolita

Photo: Urban Backyard/Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Nolita, called Urban Backyard, is located at 180 Mulberry St.

According to its website, Urban Backyard "is a coffee shop that is committed to being environmentally and socially responsible." Alongside the classic caffeinated beverages -- Americano, macchiato, mocha, to name a few -- look for specialty drinks like lavender peony iced tea and masala chai.

The pastry menu includes bagel croissants, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon bourbon muffins, which are cinnamon rolls filled with bourbon cream cheese frosting.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Urban Backyard is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Erica W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "This cozy establishment is great for you and your friend to stop by and chat over some drinks! The decor is lovely, too. The staff are also friendly, efficient and welcoming."

Yelper Jackie Z. added, "The draft latte at this place is amazing! The pastries here are also quite nice; great flavors but not too sweet."

Head on over to check it out: Urban Backyard is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News