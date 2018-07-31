FOOD & DRINK

New FiDi fast-casual bar Market Hall opens its doors at Pier 17

Photo: Esmeralda C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pop-up restaurant and bar called Market Hall has opened up shop for the summer at Pier 17. The new arrival to the Financial District is located at 89 South St. and has a menu curated by chef David Kornell.

On the menu are smaller bites ranging from a pizza bagel to a beet tartare, as well as heartier fare like a chicken melt and a La Freda sweet sausage sandwich.

The bar boasts a variety of customizable fresh drinks: a choice one of six non-alcoholic cocktail bases such as the Yellow Submarine (ginger honey, turmeric and lemonade), to which diners can add liquors like Bacardi Superior rum, Jim Beam bourbon or Del Amigo mezcal.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

"This food hall does not have various vendors like most halls do, but the small menu has a variety of items for anyone's taste buds," Esmeralda C. wrote."The space is very clean, with both natural light and bright light fixtures to brighten up the space. The staff are on point."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Market Hall is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
