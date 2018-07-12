FOOD & DRINK

New food truck Wave Crave rolls into Montauk

Photo: Steven P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new outdoor spot in Montauk for breakfast and lunch? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Wave Crave, the food truck is located at 170 Old Montauk Highway on the property of Wavecrest Resort.

Watch the waves of the Atlantic while you wait your turn to order from the married couple that run the place. The ever-changing menu often features options like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, French toast, wraps, salads, a lobster roll and more. Smoothies are available all day.

Wave Crave has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Pat C., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Even if you don't stay at the Wavecrest, the Wave Crave food cart is a must-visit. The food is fantastic and the location is very convenient."

And Lorrie S. wrote, "Great couple making amazing food. Everything is delicious and right on the beach. Best breakfast around."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself.
