New French-inspired Tartinery opens its doors in Murray Hill

A new counter-service cafe has debuted in Murray Hill. Located at 90 Park Ave. (between 39th and 40th streets), Tartinery says it uses "the cleanest, purest ingredients available."
Close friends and co-founders Nicolas Dutko and Alicia Rountree opened the Tartinery flagship in Nolita in 2010 and now operate four in the city, its website explains. The latest addition is in a bright, airy space with large windows and modern decor.
The restaurant focuses on one signature meal: the tartine -- a French-inspired open-faced sandwich complete with artisan bread, fresh produce, protein like roast beef and smoked salmon and specialty ingredients such as fresh Middle Eastern labne cheese. Soups, smoothies and fresh pastries are also available as well as a variety of coffees and teas.
The new cafe has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Francesco B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "Thrilled to find this super cool new place in the area! Lovely vibe and extremely tasteful location. Very friendly crew that made me feel like at home. I ordered a sweet ginger juice and a rice bowl and both were delicious. Also decided to try the strawberry tartine. Very tasty!"
And Ari D. said, "What a great spot for lunch! I ordered the salmon tartine -- was very flavorful paired with the restaurant's own rose, and my BF got the roast beef tartine (he loved the truffle mayo) with watermelon beer."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tartinery is open from 7 a.m-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
