FOOD & DRINK

New French-inspired Tartinery opens its doors in Murray Hill

Photo: Federica B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new counter-service cafe has debuted in Murray Hill. Located at 90 Park Ave. (between 39th and 40th streets), Tartinery says it uses "the cleanest, purest ingredients available."

Close friends and co-founders Nicolas Dutko and Alicia Rountree opened the Tartinery flagship in Nolita in 2010 and now operate four in the city, its website explains. The latest addition is in a bright, airy space with large windows and modern decor.

The restaurant focuses on one signature meal: the tartine -- a French-inspired open-faced sandwich complete with artisan bread, fresh produce, protein like roast beef and smoked salmon and specialty ingredients such as fresh Middle Eastern labne cheese. Soups, smoothies and fresh pastries are also available as well as a variety of coffees and teas.

The new cafe has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Francesco B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 2, said, "Thrilled to find this super cool new place in the area! Lovely vibe and extremely tasteful location. Very friendly crew that made me feel like at home. I ordered a sweet ginger juice and a rice bowl and both were delicious. Also decided to try the strawberry tartine. Very tasty!"

And Ari D. said, "What a great spot for lunch! I ordered the salmon tartine -- was very flavorful paired with the restaurant's own rose, and my BF got the roast beef tartine (he loved the truffle mayo) with watermelon beer."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tartinery is open from 7 a.m-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Sweet! This NYC store delivers candy to your door
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
Amy Freeze's homemade, zesty 'Momma's Salsa'
Heather O'Rourke's sizzling steak stir fry recipe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Crocodile bites off woman's arm days before her wedding
Dish may owe you $1,200 for violating Do Not Call list
Wild Pennsylvania high school brawl caught on video
Road rage victim: 'You have to watch who you beep at'
Whistleblower: NYCHA ignored warnings ahead of heating outages
Mother accused of trying to squeeze 3-month-old to death
Woman claims she threw premature baby in trash
VIDEO: Attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Show More
Detainees freed in North Korea, returning to US with Pompeo
Cardi B speaks out after alleged assault of fan
Ex-FDNY union president charged with DWI after crash
'Spiritual healer' arrested for alleged sex abuse, abortion
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
More News