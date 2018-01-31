New French Spot 'Le Song' Debuts In Chelsea

Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Chelsea, called Le Song, is located at 75 9th Ave. (between Avenue of the Americas & 5th Ave.).
This new restaurant--located in Chelsea Market--specializes in approachable French fare with a rotating seasonal menu.
Expect to see starters like asparagus with breadcrumbs and caper aioli and roasted baby beets with horseradish yogurt.
Switching over to entrees, there's a whole branzino grilled with a ginger and scallion herb medley, grilled hanger steak with Vietnamese chimichurri and hand-cut frites, and coconut curry mussels with fries.
For libations, there's a selection of wine, beers, and a cocktail program that's in the works.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Le Song is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Amelia L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 23rd, said: "Went here when they first opened, literally the second day, and was blown away. The food was delicious! Not only that, and both the owner and the chef came over to say hello."
Yelper James H. added: "First time coming here, and it was a really cool and relaxing place to be. Came here on a whim but ended up trying their drinks and a few appetizers. The drinks were great and not too sweet."
Le Song is now open at 75 9th Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City