FOOD & DRINK

New Greenwich Village Chinese Spot 'Chow House' Opens Its Doors

A new Chinese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 181 Bleecker St. (between Sullivan St. & MacDougal St.) in Greenwich Village, the fresh arrival is called Chow House.


Billing itself as "the go-to destination for authentic Chinese cuisine and decor," this modern restaurant offers an expansive menu of both regional and Americanized Chinese cuisine.

Appetizer options include pan-fried pork dumplings, steamed crab soup dumplings, scallion pancakes, Sichuan dan dan noodles, and wood-ear mushrooms in vinaigrette.

On the entree menu, you'll find options ranging from the light (steamed fish with ginger and scallion) to the decadent (braised spare ribs with chestnuts). Lunch specials run $8.95, and include everything from General Tso's chicken to vegetable fried rice. Delivery and takeout service are also available; you can view the full menu and order online here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, Chow House has already made a good impression.

Patrick T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "This place was a total score. Food was fantastic, servers were attentive, and the atmosphere was relaxed.

Scallion pancakes are a must, and Kung Pao Chicken was delightful. Food packs a punch."

And Tammy K. said: "I'm glad to have another Chinese food option in the village. There's a solid selection of Sichuan fare, the space is fairly large, and and the servers were very nice."

Head on over to check it out: Chow House is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-10:30pm, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-10pm.
